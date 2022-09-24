Soup Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma cook up a murderous plan in this dark comedy-drama

If you enjoy unconventional dramas and dark comedy, you’re in for a treat as the teaser of Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming series Soup has released. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Soup revolves around a talentless chef Swathi Shetty, who, in a quest to get her restaurant, cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth. The teaser was unveiled at Tudum Fan Event on Saturday.

The dark comedy-crime series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. The one-minute-long teaser introduces Manoj Bajpayee’s eye-patch-wearing character, and Konkona Sensharma’s character, who appears to be scheming a master plan. She can be heard saying, “If by any chance, this works out, just imagine, you will have everything and we will be married.” Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “#Tudum is serving it HOT! Straight from the kitchen, onto your screens - this dark comedy-drama is going to blow your minds! Prepared with a secret ingredient, #Soup is arriving soon!” Check out the teaser below.