Soup Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma cook up a murderous plan in this dark comedy-drama
If you enjoy unconventional dramas and dark comedy, you’re in for a treat as the teaser of Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming series Soup has released. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Soup revolves around a talentless chef Swathi Shetty, who, in a quest to get her restaurant, cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth. The teaser was unveiled at Tudum Fan Event on Saturday.
The dark comedy-crime series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. The one-minute-long teaser introduces Manoj Bajpayee’s eye-patch-wearing character, and Konkona Sensharma’s character, who appears to be scheming a master plan. She can be heard saying, “If by any chance, this works out, just imagine, you will have everything and we will be married.” Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “#Tudum is serving it HOT! Straight from the kitchen, onto your screens - this dark comedy-drama is going to blow your minds! Prepared with a secret ingredient, #Soup is arriving soon!” Check out the teaser below.
Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users expressed their excitement for the series. While one Instagram user commented, “Finally a great cast & a good trailer that hits the mark,” another one wrote, “Can’t wait for this thrilling ride.’
Listing down the ingredients that went into making Soup, the creators behind the series said “Soup is a delicious broth of love, lust, thrill, and suspense. Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma wonderfully season this series, creating a taste that will stay with you. Grab a spoon cause Soup will be served exclusively on Netflix!”
Soup marks Manoj Bajpayee’s third collaboration with director Abhishek Chaubey after Sonchiriya and ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ segment in Ray.
Other teasers and titles unveiled at Tudum India include shows such as Guns & Gulaabs, Scoop, CAT, Rana Naidu, as well as films like Monica O, My Darling, Kathal, Khufiya, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and more.
