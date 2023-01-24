Sourav Ganguly confirms writing the script for his biopic; Will Ranbir Kapoor play the lead?

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has had an outstanding career. His fans loved watching him play on the field. Now, they are even more excited to watch his journey come alive on the big screen. The audience will get to see Ganguly's biopic which will feature his illustrious innings. Luv Ranjan, who is awaiting the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will be producing the biopic. Sourav Ganguly has shared new updates on his film.

In a recent interaction, the noted cricketer revealed that the work on his film is on in full swing. He is currently in Mumbai to finalise the deal. Ganguly also revealed that he is writing the script himself. According to News18, Sourav said, "I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic. I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much. In fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly."

Who will play Sourav Ganguly on-screen?

The makers have still not announced the lead actor for the biopic. But earlier, it was reported that Ranbir might step into the shoes of Sourav. The former Indian captain had previously expressed that he would recommend Ranbir's name to play his role in the biopic. When he was asked about the lead actor, he shared, "No final decision has been taken. I hope we can share something positive after the meeting."

Speaking about the release date too, he said that all this hasn't been finalised yet. They are working on the script.

Sourav Ganguly announces his biopic

Earlier in 2021, Sourav took to Twitter and confirmed that a biopic is being made on him. He tweeted, "Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen." To this, Luv replied, "It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world."