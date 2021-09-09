Sourav Ganguly ‘thrilled’ on the announcement of biopic to be produced by Luv Ranjan: Journey to be cherished

One of the most legendary faces in the realm of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that a biopic will be made on his life. The venture is going to be produced by Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing successful films including ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ amongst others. Sourav wrote on Twitter, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen.”

While the film will be produced by Luv Ranjan films, the director for the venture has not been announced including the lead star cast. The statement from the makers about the upcoming biopic read, “We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings.” In a previous chat with News 18 Bangla, Sourav had spoken about the biopic and said, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to reveal the name of the director now. It will take some more time for everything to be finalised.”

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Luv Ranjan is currently directing and in the yet-untitled film. The venture also stars Boney Kapoor in a pivotal role, who was previously seen in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap led ‘AK vs AK’. The release date for the Sourav Ganguly biopic has yet not been confirmed by the makers.

