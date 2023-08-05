Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag are mighty impressed by Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer; Actor reacts

Abhishek Bachchan will essay the character of a cricket coach in his next outing, Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer is Junior Bachchan’s first-ever sports drama. Headlined by Bachchan along with Saiyami Kher, the highly-anticipated sports drama follows the journey of a paraplegic sportswoman who becomes a star bowler of the Indian women’s cricket team after beating all the odds under the guidance of her coach.

The official trailer of Ghoomer was released on all social media platforms by the makers recently. Right from AB’s fans to his friends from the Hindi film industry, everyone showered the trailer with praises and extended their good wishes to Bachchan and the entire team of Ghoomer. Interestingly, Ghoomer’s trailer has also kicked up a storm in the world of cricket. Cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are mighty impressed by the trailer and their reactions to the trailer are just unmissable!

Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag hail Ghoomer’s trailer

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and tweeted the official trailer video of Ghoomer. While sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, “Baayein haath ka khel. #GhoomerTrailer out now!”. While millions of fans and followers flocked to the actor’s comments section, veteran cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj tweeted the trailer on their feed and gave a shout-out to the Guru star.

On Saturday, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and shared the official trailer with a caption that read, “All the best @juniorbachchan @SaiyamiKher @Imangadbedi for #Ghoomer looking forward to watching the movie very soon!” “Thank you my brother,” the Yuva star replied as he reacted to Yuvi’s tweet.

Former captain and legendary cricketer, Sourav Ganguly too shared Ghoomer’s trailer and called it ‘brilliant’. Taking to Twitter, Dada wrote, “One of my favourite actors .. Abhishek .. the trailer looks brilliant ..waiting for the full film ..must see for everyone .. god.” “Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada,” an elated Abhishek wrote while reacting to Ganguly’s tweet.

Calling the trailer of ‘Lovely’, Viru paaji aka Virendra Sehwag tweeted, “I never took spinners seriously but this one looks special. Waiting to watch the film. Lovely #GhoomerTrailer.” Responding to Sehwag’s tweet, AB wrote, “Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it.”

About Ghoomer

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The official trailer of the film will be out in three days and the film is slated to release on August 18.