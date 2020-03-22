South Africa cricket team stayed in the same five star hotel in Lucknow as positive tested Kanika Kapoor?
After Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus in Lucknow, multiple teams of local administration and UP health department have been tracing contacts and testing people after the singer arrived in Lucknow on March 9. The latest update in Kanika Kapoor's case is that the South African cricket team was staying in the same five-star hotel where the singer stayed after her return from London, UK. According to a TOI report, a team of experts is scanning video footages and CCTV records of the hotel where she stayed.
The report revealed that Kanika dined at the hotel's buffet and interacted with several other guests. The South African cricket team was in Lucknow to play India for their ODI match which was eventually called off. The singer had taken to Instagram on Friday to announce that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted in a Lucknow hospital.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Since Kanika's announcement, the 'Baby Doll' singer has come under heavy criticism for flouting rules and socialising instead of staying put at home. As per reports, Kanika also colluded with airport authorities and escaped screening. She then attended at least three parties in Lucknow, one of which included several high profile politicans. The accusations have been denied by Kanika. However, her father confirmed to Aaj Tak that she did attend three parties. She is now admitted in a Lucknow hospital and the drama is not yet over. Hospital authorities have asked the singer to stop 'throwing tantrums' like a star despite been given the best of facilities which includes a gluten-free diet.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor is throwing tantrums at hospital staff, director arranges extra guard
Add new comment