South Africa cricket team stayed in the same five star hotel in Lucknow as positive tested Kanika Kapoor?

The latest update in Kanika Kapoor's case is that the South African cricket team was staying in the same five-star hotel where the singer stayed after her return from London.

After Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus in Lucknow, multiple teams of local administration and UP health department have been tracing contacts and testing people after the singer arrived in Lucknow on March 9. The latest update in Kanika Kapoor's case is that the South African cricket team was staying in the same five-star hotel where the singer stayed after her return from London, UK. According to a TOI report, a team of experts is scanning video footages and CCTV records of the hotel where she stayed.

The report revealed that Kanika dined at the hotel's buffet and interacted with several other guests. The South African cricket team was in Lucknow to play India for their ODI match which was eventually called off. The singer had taken to Instagram on Friday to announce that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted in a Lucknow hospital.

Since Kanika's announcement, the 'Baby Doll' singer has come under heavy criticism for flouting rules and socialising instead of staying put at home. As per reports, Kanika also colluded with airport authorities and escaped screening. She then attended at least three parties in Lucknow, one of which included several high profile politicans. The accusations have been denied by Kanika. However, her father confirmed to Aaj Tak that she did attend three parties. She is now admitted in a Lucknow hospital and the drama is not yet over. Hospital authorities have asked the singer to stop 'throwing tantrums' like a star despite been given the best of facilities which includes a gluten-free diet.

