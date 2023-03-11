South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars event INSIDE PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousufzai and others pose

Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to celebrate our culture and our community whenever she gets a chance. After the recent Holi celebration, the actress yet again organized a fun night to celebrate the Osacar nominees from the South Asian community. The bash was attended by a lot of well-known names like Jr NTR, Malala Yousufzai, Mindy Kaling, Preity Zinta, and others. We already shared pictures that Preity shared on her Instagram but now we got our hands on some inside pictures and we bet you are going to love it.

Inside pictures from the bash

Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in her all-white attire. She wore a sexy white gown with feathers all over. In the first picture, she posed with one of the singers of Naatu Naatu from the popular SS Rajamouli film RRR. There is also a picture of the global icon posing with Malala Yousufzai, Mindy Kaling, and others as she sat and posed with them. There were also selfies of Hannah Simone, Freida Pinto, Poorna Jagannathan and Malala, and others. We have to admit that the pictures looked lovely and indeed, it looked like a fun night.

Check out the pictures:

Priyanka Chopra on her bond with Mindy Kaling

In a recent interview with ET’s Denny Diaz, Priyanka Chopra discussed the value of recognizing South Asian culture at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event. Priyanka co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling and the actress could not stop appreciating the achievements of her South Asian peers. She revealed that their hustle and the fact that they have reached this position make her cry. Peecee also spoke about her bond with Mindy Kaling. The Global icon revealed that she is always in contact and talks to Mindy when things are not going well for her and they always have each other's back.

