SPB Famous Songs: Aate Jaate Haste Gaate to En Kadhalae; Songs SP Balasubrahmanyam that are loved by everyone

SP Balasubrahmanyam's most famous songs: From Aate Jaate Haste Gaate to En Kadhalae, evergreen songs by the late legendary singer that fans cant get enough of.

SP Balasubramanyam is one of the most-loved and legendary singers in the entertainment industry. Popularly known as SPB, he is an all-rounder. From singing to directing music, from acting to the producer, SPB is the master of all jacks. He has worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam industries. With a career spanning for years, SPB has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.

SPB got his 'real break' as a singer in 1969, for the movie 'Adimaipenn', wherein he sang 'Aayiram Nilave Vaa.' It was a lifetime opportunity for the legend, as he was not a known personality at that point. Well, it was only a beginning, as the enormous success of the song, lead to SPB's long singing career. Slowly and steadily, he branched in Hindi cinema and gave some unparalleled hits. Well, the most interesting and inspiring fact is that, when the veteran singer began his journey, he was not a trained classical singer but later on, learned the skills.

Today, the 'icon' SP Balasubrahmanyam is battling COVID-19 in Chennai's MGM hospital. Here's a look at some of the most evergreen songs by him.

Aate Jaate Haste Gaate

This has to be at the top of everyone's list of 'most favourite' songs by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The soothing song that evokes numerous feelings is one of the finest songs by him, and the 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar Ji. The song is from Sooraj Barjatya's romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) starring and Bhagyashree. The lyrics of this heartening melody is written by Dev Kohli, while the music is composed by Raam Laxman

Wah Wah Ramji

'Wah Wah Ramji, Jodi Kya Banyi.. if you're humming the song while reading the lyrics, then you know the power of this song! It's another hit by the legendary duo Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam. It is so well fitted in everyone's mind that even today while playing 'Antakshari' you'll find someone signing this gem. The song is relatable, simple, and extremely calming. The mellifluous song is from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) starring Salman Khan and in the leads. The music is yet composed by Raam Laxman.

Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali

We again have a song from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's Maine Pyar Kiya. Well, it thoroughly deserves it! Many millennials might not be aware of famous old songs, but we bet 'Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali' is known by all. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dev Kohli, and Raam Laxman's trio again created unmatchable magic. It is said, SPB's melodious voice can be heard for hours together, and this song just proves it right. Every time he says, 'Mere sawaloon ka jawaab do,' you're bound to utter, 'do naaaa!.' Pure magic!

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori

Romance and comedy can go hand in hand, and it was proved by the much-loved 'Andaz Apna Apna (1994).' It happens to be one of the best films of and Salman Khan, but the song 'Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori' has a different fan base. Every time you hear this song, you're bound to sing along, 'Ke Dil Mera Dhak Dhak Dole, Dewaana Liya Jaaye Hichkole.' SP Balasubrahmanyam and Asha Bhosle have given their dulcet voices to the track, and it is pure nostalgia.

Hum Bane Tum Bane

This can be tagged as the 'platinum song' of Bollywood. Hum Bane Tum Bane is a song that you can listen to over and over again, but each time it will hit you differently! It will leave you with feelings of love, and happiness. This song by the 'magic duo' Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam is a masterpiece, and it is being heard since decades. The memorable song is penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. It is from the movie, Ek Duje Ke Liye starring Kamaal Hassan and Rati Agnihotri.

Mannil Indha Kadhalandri

From the super hit movie Keladi Kanmani (1990), Mannil Indha Kadhalandri is perfectly comforting. It is not only sung by the legend, but he is also featured in it. Yes, the soothing song, stars SP Balasubrahmanyam along with Radhika, Ramesh Arvind, Anju, Janakraj, Poornam Viswanathan, Srividya, Geetha, Charlie, Chinni Jayant, Vivek, and Krishnan. The peaceful music is composed by 'Isaignani' Ilayaraaja.

Nee Illu Bangaram Gaanu

Nee Illu Bangaram Gaanu from the movie Gaja Dongal is one of the best cabaret songs. The foot-tapping music will surely make you want to groove and enjoy the beats. Suny by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki, this is one song that will lift your mood instantly.

En Kadhalae

En Kadhalae is an emotional song by SPB and Noel James. With a beautiful meaning, this heart-touching is sure to leave you teary-eyed. The soundtrack is composed by the much-loved A. R. Rahman. The song is a part of a Tamil musical film titled 'Duet', which was released in 1994 and is directed by K. Balachander. The movie Prabhu, Meenakshi Seshadri, Ramesh Aravind, and Prakashraj. An interesting fact about this musical movie is that its score is centered on the saxophone.

Nilavu Thoongum Neram

Set in the Mohanam raga, Nilavu Thoongum Neram, is one of the most memorable and harmonious songs. SPB and S Janaki have lent their voices to this song, the soundtrack is by the 'Tamil Maestro' Ilaiyaraaja. It is a romantic track, starring Mohan and Ilavarasi from the Tamil film Kunguma Chimil, which was released in 1995.

Poovil Vandu

Another much-appreciated song by Ilaiyaraaja and S. P. Balasubramaniam, Poovil Vandu. It is from the movie Kadhal Oviyam, directed by P. Bharathiraja. The movie starred Kannan and Radha in the lead roles. From the lyrics to the music to the voice, Poovil Vandu is the perfect mix to make the best song.

