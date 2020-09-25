  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam no more: Akshay Kumar is ‘deeply saddened’ as he mourns the loss of the legendary singer

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away this afternoon after battling ill health. Akshay Kumar was shocked and saddened by his loss as he remembered him in his prayers.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 02:35 pm
SP BalasubrahmanyamSP Balasubrahmanyam no more: Akshay Kumar is 'deeply saddened' as he mourns the loss of the legendary singer
Friday came with devastating news for fans of SP Balasubrahmanyam as the legendary singer passed away. After battling ill health due to COVID 19, the singer left for his heavenly abode on Friday afternoon at 1:04 PM. Celebs from Bollywood were shocked including Akshay Kumar who was extremely grieved by the loss of the singer. Akshay took to Twitter to recall how he had spoken to SPB a few months back during a virtual concert and that he was fine back then.

Akshay tweeted a photo of him and the late legend. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB." Akshay shared a screenshot of their last virtual concert together and remembered the legendary singer as the latter left for his heavenly abode. 

Last evening, the singer's health deteriorated and it left everyone worried. The media bulletin issued by the hospital that came out last evening read, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition”. Salman Khan also tweeted and wished him a speedy recovery. However, on Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that he passed away.  As soon as the news of his demise broke, several celebs from the South, music and Hindi film industry mourned the loss of the legendary singer. President Ram Nath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar as well expressed grief over his demise. 

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's condolence message for SPB's family:

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

