SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn & others mourn the loss of iconic singer

As SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences to the legendary singer.

The year 2020 has come up with another massive jolt, especially for the showbiz world. After dealing with the demise of Irrfan, , Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, etc. this year, the entertainment industry has now lost legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The veteran singer breathed his last at the age of 74 after being hospitalised for over one month. He was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID 19 following which his health has been deteriorating continuously.

While everyone has been mourning the loss of the iconic singer, several celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam. tweeted, “SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad Disappointed face to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir.” On the other hand. Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt post and wrote, “Great human being and an incredible singer... lucky to have had him dub for me... give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film... SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly... my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family...”

Veteran actress Hema Malini called it an end of an era and wrote on Twitter, “Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all.”

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s no more: Lata Mangeshkar distressed with iconic singer’s demise

Take a look at Bollywood celebs’ tweets mourning SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise:

End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all pic.twitter.com/LmgJEXoLWA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 25, 2020

My deepest condolences to the entire family. This is really sad news indeed. Have loved all his songs. His voice and style was unparalleled. May you Rest in peace sir !! #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/aLyoMPHYuB — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 25, 2020

हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020

The thing abt divine voices playback singing in Cinema.. It dsn't matter whose face is giving expression to it. They catapult u in a realm of melancholy or euphoria. #SPBalasubrahmanyam always managed to do that &reminded u of wht voices cud ve been like in heaven.

Thank u #SBP! pic.twitter.com/8CRblEjXDH — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 25, 2020

एस पी बालासुब्रमण्यम जी के जाने का सुनकर मन की गहराइयों तक एक दर्द भरी टीस उठी।एक दो बार उन्हें मिलने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था।उनकी आवाज़ में तो जादू था ही था। उनकी मुस्कुराहट भी आत्मा तक पहुँचती थी। प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली। ओम शान्ति ओम। pic.twitter.com/Suzjo47rpc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2020

Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies. #SPBalasubramaniam rest in peace sir love and strength to the family and fans — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans...#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

We lost a legend today #SPBalasubrahmanyan. Over 17,000 songs across 17 languages, his voice united music lovers across generations and regions. Your legacy of songs shall always keep your memories alive. Deepest condolences to the family. #ripspb pic.twitter.com/vfsSihNWar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 25, 2020

I’m really very sad to hear about S.P Balasubrahmanyam garu’s demise. With his passing away, we have lost yet another gem of our Indian music industry. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPSPB — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 25, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×