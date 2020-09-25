  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn & others mourn the loss of iconic singer

As SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences to the legendary singer.
The year 2020 has come up with another massive jolt, especially for the showbiz world. After dealing with the demise of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, etc. this year, the entertainment industry has now lost legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The veteran singer breathed his last at the age of 74 after being hospitalised for over one month. He was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID 19 following which his health has been deteriorating continuously.

While everyone has been mourning the loss of the iconic singer, several celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam. Ajay Devgn tweeted, “SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad Disappointed face to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir.” On the other hand. Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt post and wrote, “Great human being and an incredible singer... lucky to have had him dub for me... give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film... SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly... my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family...”

Veteran actress Hema Malini called it an end of an era and wrote on Twitter, “Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all.”

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s no more: Lata Mangeshkar distressed with iconic singer’s demise

Take a look at Bollywood celebs’ tweets mourning SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise:

