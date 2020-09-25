SP Balasubrahmanyam’s no more: Lata Mangeshkar distressed with iconic singer’s demise

As legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today, Lata Mangeshkar paid her condolences with a heartfelt post.

In another jolt to the showbiz world in 2020, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has breathed his last today. He was 74. It was reported that the renowned singer was admitted to hospital after being tested positive for COVID 19 in August. While he had recovered from the deadly virus, he had been critical ever since. In fact, his condition was deteriorating with every passing day and was on the ventilator. Needless to say, it has been a painful moment for the entire Bollywood industry.

Mourning the demise of SP Balasubramanyam, Lata Mangeshkar penned a heartfelt tweet for the legendary singer and called him a nice person. She even remembered all the moments she had with Balasubramanyam while collaborating with him for songs or show and addressed him as an extremely talented and soulful singer. "Pratibhashaali gayak, madhurbhashi, bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun. Humne kai gaane saath gaaye, kai shows kiye. Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain," Lata tweeted.

Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s tweet for SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, had also paid his condolences for the renowned singer’s demise and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown.. he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self... life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family."

