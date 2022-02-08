Special 26 turns 9: Did you know Akshay Kumar had initially said NO to the film?

Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26 has turned nine on February 09. The Bollywood heist drama was released way back in the year 2013 and had garnered lots of praise from the audience. It also did quite well at the box office. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is based on real-life events that happened in the year 1987 at the Opera House in Mumbai. The movie was the talk of the town when it got released and fans had appreciated Akshay Kumar in the film a lot but do you know, the superstar had initially rejected the script of the film and had said no to it and Neeraj Pandey had to wait for three years approximately?

In an interaction with a YouTube channel called Jai Maharashtra News, the 54-year-old actor had revealed about in detail. He said, “Neeraj Pandey did not wait for three years but he had to wait for 4-5 months. I read it and did not like it that much till he narrated it to me after 4-5 months and then I loved it.” He had also added that he liked that he had to essay the role of a conman in the film who had a touch of dry humour in it.

The heist drama Special 26 features Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. For those who are unaware, the drama has been already remade in Tamil back in 2018 and was titled Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. It featured Suriya and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

