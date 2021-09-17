Special court rejects CBI’s plea for further probe in Jiah Khan suicide case: Reports

Trigger Warning

As per the latest reports, a special CBI court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by the central agency for further investigation in the Jiah Khan suicide abetment case against actor Suraj Pancholi. The trial in the case is already underway.

As per a report in NDTV, the petitions had been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Jiah's mother Rabiya Khan. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was charged for alleged abetment to suicide in the case and is now out on bail. CBI had filed the plea reportedly seeking permission to send the “dupatta” purportedly used by Khan to "end her life" to the Central Forensic Laboratory at Chandigarh for further analysis. In addition to that, the central agency also wanted to send seized cellphones to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US to retrieve "deleted'' chats between Jiah and Pancholi.

Meanwhile, Prashant Patil, the lawyer of Sooraj Pancholi reportedly objected to the petitions and said that the matter has already been decided by the High Court and Supreme court. Following the hearing, Special judge AS Sayyad dismissed the pleas.

Jiah Khan reportedly passed away in her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. Just a few days after her death, a six-page long hand-written letter was procured from her residence allegedly addressed to Jiah’s boyfriend at the time, Sooraj Pancholi. The letter reportedly brought several revelations to the fore.

Jiah Khan was best known for her performance in the film "Nishabd". She also appeared in “Housefull” opposite .