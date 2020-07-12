Special prayers for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan conducted in Ujjain after testing COVID 19 positive

After the news broke that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19, a temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, hosted special prayers for the family.

In the last 24 hours, four of Bachchan's family members have been tested positive for COVID-19. Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed they were tested positive for Coronavirus and they have admitted themselves at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Following the news, friends and fans have reached out to both the family members wishing them a speedy recovery. As the news of and testing positive making the headlines, ANI revealed special prayers were offered for the family members in Madhya Pradesh.

The national news agency shared pictures from a temple in Ujjain to share a glimpse of a special prayer hosted for the members. "Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain. Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital," ANI's tweet read.

Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain. Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/sx12Am8InA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

BMC has sealed all the Bachchan family bungalows following the news of their health condition. Via Hindustan Times, Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC said, “All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts.” Photos of government workers sanitising the Juhu property were shared by paparazzi. Barricades were places surrounding the property. Check out the photos in the link below.

