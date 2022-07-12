‘Spending time with Alia Bhatt’: Ranbir Kapoor on what makes him happy, challenging Shamshera scene and more

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who likes to stay reserved about his personal life. He is not there on social media and tries to strike a balance between personal and professional life. Interestingly, Ranbir is making the headlines these days as he is set to make a comeback on the big screen after four years with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. As Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie, he recently opened up on what makes him the happiest, his favourite trip buddies and of course spilled beans about Shamshera.

What makes Ranbir Kapoor the happiest

In the recently released video, Ranbir, who married Alia Bhatt in April this year, revealed that spending time with his wife makes him the happiest person. This isn’t all, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also called his ‘awesome mother’ Neetu Kapoor as the most influential person in his life. Furthermore, when Ranbir was quizzed about two contemporaries he would like to go on a road trip with, he chose Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. He stated, “Crazy people and lots of fun”. He also asserted that he would like to be stuck with SS Rajamouli, Lionel Messi and Arijit Singh on an island. Explaining his reasons, Ranbir said, “Rajamouli, so I can con him to make a movie starring only me which we will shoot on the island. Messi, so we can play some soccer and I can kiss his left foot. Arijit Singh, so at night we all can party and let him sing”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s most challenging scene in Shamshera

The conversation didn’t end here. Ranbir also got candid about Shamshera and revealed what made him give a nod for the movie. To this, he replied, “I think the story, the character and the badass entertainer that it”. He also revealed the most challenging scene from Shamshera and stated, “It was such a hard film. Never done a genre like this in my life. I think all the action scenes were very challenging, especially the train robbery scene which was designed as a one shot. I think that was a very challenging scene but it has come out very cool”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022.

