‘Spent three excruciating hours…’: Gulshan Devaiah recalls visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is a powerhouse of talent and energy, proof of which is his portrayal of different characters in movies. The actor recently appeared in Netflix’s Guns and Gulaabs alongside actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao and his spectacular performance has undoubtedly left the audience spellbound. Recently, the actor recalled meeting the Baadshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his experience of visiting the latter’s house, Mannat.

Gulshan Devaiah recalls visiting SRK’s Mannat and being ‘super nervous’

During his conversation with the IVM Pop podcast, Gulshan reminisced about meeting Shah Rukh Khan and visiting his house in Mannat and also said that he was “very uncomfortable”. He said, “I’ve met him once, been to his house, spent three excruciating hours because at that point I was very uncomfortable. Early years. I was super nervous. There were so many other people also. There was a party in his house, and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here. I’m just here because I’m friends with some other people who are here.”

Gulshan opines on Mannat’s interiors

As Gulshan Devaiah recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan and visiting his residence, he also spoke about the interiors of Mannat. Stating that the house has a big and beautiful marble statue of Radha Krishna, and the dining space is well-lit. However, he said that he couldn’t see the entire house as he was only present in the guest area.

Gulshan Devaiah on the work front

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has grown exponentially over the years. Currently, the actor is busy basking in the success of his latest comedy thriller web series' release Guns and Gulaabs which also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao.

