Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to release in 1800 screens, in 10 different languages India-wide

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is among the most anticipated releases of the year. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse which went on to become the most acclaimed Spider-Man film of all time, across versions. The computer generated superhero film is going to release in India a day prior to its global release, that is on the 1st of June, 2023. The makers have roped in cricketer Shubman Gill to dub for the famous Indian Spider-Man character, Pavitra Prabhakar. The official trailer was launched today, the 18th of May 2023, in a press event in the 'urbs of Mumbai, of course with the presence of Shubman Gill, who dubbed for his part in Hindi and Punjabi.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Having A Wide Release Of 1800 Screens In India

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is going to have one of the widest releases for a computer generated superhero film. In the press event, it was officially informed to the media that Sony Pictures India plans to release the film in 1800 screens as proposed to 900 screens for the first part. The release size is seemingly lower than the live action Spider-Man films since the Indian diaspora is not as fascinated by animated films as the west. The first part of the animated film franchise grossed about a million dollars and the makers would want the sequel to atleast do thrice of the first part, in the country.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse will be releasing in India in 10 languages

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse will be releasing in India in 10 languages, to cater to viewers of all languages. It is probably the first time that a film is being dubbed in 10 different Indian languages. The aim definitely is to strengthen the already established Spider-Man brand and penetrate deeper.

Sony Pictures India Is Banking On The Popularity Of Shubman Gill

The vocal presence of someone as popular as Shubman Gill shall play an integral role in coaxing even the non-regulars to watch the film. His fan-following among the youth, his relatability and the fact that he is a big Spider-Man fan himself shall all aid the prospects of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in India.

You can watch Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, at a theatre in India, from the 1st of June, 2023.

