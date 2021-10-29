SPOTTED: Debutants Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani snapped for look test at Dharma office

Debutants Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani, who are slated to make their big Bollywood debut in 2022, were snapped outside the Dharma office on Thursday evening. The actors in making arrived at the Dharma office for a look test as part of their film that's in the making.

Both the actors are represented by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will be starring in a love triangle romcom. While Shanaya is slated to be the female lead, she will star opposite Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada and Dostana 2's Lakshya Lalwani.

While Shanaya wore a beige crop top and cargo pants for her look test, Lakhsya looked dapper in a red sweatshirt with denims.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani's photos:

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan won't be released today, to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday morning