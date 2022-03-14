SPOTTED: Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and family attend Aamir Khan's birthday bash at his house in Bandra; Pics

Today is Aamir Khan's birthday, and the internet is flooded with birthday greetings for Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist. On this special day, Aamir's fans from all around the world have been sending him their best wishes. Today, the megastar also had a birthday bash at his house in Bandra. The party had quite an extravagant guest list. Several notable industry colleagues graced the grand event. Now, we spotted his ex-wife Reena Dutta at the party along with her family. Reena, who was a part of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Aamir got married in 1986. The duo has two kids together, son Junaid and daughter Ira. After 16 years of marriage, the two parted ways in 2002.

In the pictures, Reena looked quite beautiful and smart in her classy outfit. She wore a black dress and accessorised it with a golden dupatta. We also spotted Reena’s mother with her who also chose quite a sophisticated outfit. We also saw numerous other celebrity guests, such as Rajkumar Shantishi with his wife and his daughter Tanisha Santoshi. Overall, it was quite a glamorous event. After all, a megastar’s birthday calls for mega extravagant event.

Check the pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen on the silver screen in his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in it. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starrer Tom Hanks. The movie will mark Kareena’s collaboration with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash

