SPOTTED: Huma Qureshi ups the fashion bar in quirky green jacket, Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in all black look

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several a-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted leaving or arriving in the dream city to fulfill their professional commitments. Actors and Aditi Rao Hydari were the recent ones who caught the attention of shutterbugs late at night as they arrived at the airport. As we know, airport fashion isn’t an easy one to nail, for one has to prioritise their comfort for travelling. Both Huma and Aditi with their latest look taught us how to aptly blend fashion with comfort.

Huma Qureshi was seen donning a black knee-length dress which was paired with statement heels. However, her quirky green jacket absolutely stole the entire show. The oversized jacket featuring cape sleeves had some sanskrit shloka imprinted on it. Meanwhile, Huma also followed the strict COVID-19 protocol by finishing her look with a black face mask to protect herself from the contagious virus.

Speaking of Aditi Rao Hydari, the actor was spotted in an all-black attire. Her full-sleeves top was tucked around the waist with the help of a belt. Meanwhile, white shoes and a purple statement purse broke the monotony of her look. With sleek hair tied in a bun hair-do, Aditi opted for the minimal approach to round off her airport attire.

Take a look at the photos here:

