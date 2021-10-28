SPOTTED: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs in pink athleisure, Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it casual

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule, but time and again they get spotted in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai. Speaking of which, Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were the recent ones who caught the attention of the paparazzi at the airport on Thursday, evening. While the Dhadak star opted for a sporty look, on the other hand, Kapur kept it casual while stepping out.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her washboard abs in pink athleisure wear featuring a white bralette. While making her appearance, Janhvi also proved that she is an ardent reader as the Ghost stories fame was seen holding a novel in her hand. Quirky shoes and a white face mask were used as accessories by her, meanwhile, minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Speaking of Aditya Roy Kapur, the Aashiqui 2 star looked uber-cool in a light purple sweatshirt. Paired with ripped denim, Kapur coupled his look with white spotless shoes and a funky cap. The star opted for a backpack while making an appearance. He also followed the COVID-19 norms by covering his face with a black mask.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline. Speaking of Aditya Roy Kapur, he has Om - The Battle Within and Thadam remake in the pipeline.

