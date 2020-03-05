SPOTTED: Janhvi Kapoor keeps her pillow close as she is snapped exiting the airport with it

The 'Ghost Stories' actress looked comfy in ethnic wear but also had an unlikely accessory. Janhvi was spotted carrying her own pillow as she exited the airport. Check it out below.

There is no doubt that Janhvi Kapoor is a style diva. Be it her choice of clothes in western or ethnic, the young gen star often slays the various looks that she gets spotted in the city. Be it the gym, a red carpet or a simple dinner outing, Janhvi keeps it stylish and how. But her latest airport look left us a bit puzzled. The 'Ghost Stories' actress looked comfy in ethnic wear but also had an unlikely accessory. Janhvi was spotted carrying her own pillow. Yes, you heard that right.

The actress was seen walking out the domestic airport in Mumbai with her white pillow in hand. In the video, Janhvi can be seen making her way to the car as fans gather around for a quick selfie. The actress also can be seen smiling for the paps as she asks one of the photgrapher how is he doing. Janhvi then kept her pillow in the passenger seat, got in and zoomed off before waving out to the paps.

Janhvi was recently in Chennai with her family and close friends as they attended a prayer meet for her mum . She shared a few of those pictures on her Instagram and they were truly adorable. On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and others.

