SPOTTED: Kangana Ranaut rocks the desi girl look in pink, Tara Sutaria keeps it casual in an oversized tshirt

Amid the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, Bollywood celebs might have no time to chill. However, time and again, many of them make an appearance in the dream city, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actors Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria were the recent ones who caught the attention of the shutterbugs on Tuesday, December 7. While one channelled her inner desi girl in a gorgeous ethnic look, another slayed in a spotless oversized t-shirt. Needless to say, the duo taught fans an important lesson on how to blend comfort with style.

Kangana Ranaut’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The Queen actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. Going by the same, Ranaut opted for a breezy pink salwar suit while visiting her office in the city. Her staple curly hair and no makeup finished her entire look.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria opted for a funky look for her outing in Bandra. She paired her white oversized t-shirt with matching denim shorts, thereby giving fans major street fashion goals. A statement fanny pack and black shoes rounded off her entire look. Sleek hair left open and black face mask only added to her chic statement. Take a look at the photos below:

