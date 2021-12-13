SPOTTED: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes pose holding hands, Divya Khosla Kumar slays in black co ord set

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz. Just recently, the duo made their relationship Insta-official and ever since then the lovebirds have made several public appearances together.

On Monday, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted at an event in the city of Mumbai. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi holding each other’s hands. Divya Khosla Kumar was also in attendance at the event. The star slayed in a stunning black co-ord set as the cameras captured her. Apart from them, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, Sania Mirza also caught the attention of shutterbugs.

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world. Speaking of Divya Khosla Kumar, she was last seen alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2.

