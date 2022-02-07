Spotted: Kriti Sanon looks chic in crop top, Varun Dhawan dons casual look as he exits the gym

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in the film Bhediya. The film was earlier set to release on April 14, 2022, but it has now postponed its release date. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been delayed by six months and will now release towards the end of 2022. This will be the first time both actors have teamed up together. Well, today they were spotted in the city at different places. The actors were seen in casual looks and also posed for the shutterbugs.

Kriti opted for an off-white chic top which she paired with flared denim. She was also carrying a small handbag and left her hair open. Her makeup was subtle and she applied light brown colour lipstick. She was looking stunning in the casual look and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The actress was wearing a mask, but for the paps, she removed it. On the other hand, Varun was seen exiting the gym. He wore a grey charcoal colour T-shirt and red colour joggers.

He even got a selfie clicked by a fan. The actor politely let shutterbugs click pictures and then moved towards his car.

Take a look here:

Bhediya is a part of Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree and Roohi. The latter had featured Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Reportedly, a film called Munjha is also in the works, which is a prequel to Stree. Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 and Kriti Sanon was seen in Mimi.

