SPOTTED: Ranveer Singh rocks a dusty pink co-ord set, Deepika Padukone keeps it casual in white; PICS

There’s no possible way to miss the two popular actors in Bollywood- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The two are not only known for their on-screen chemistry but have grabbed the eyeballs for their off-screen romance. Be it dinner dates or individual appearances, every time Ranveer and Deepika step out in the city, they make sure to turn heads. Speaking of which, the actors were today spotted by the paparazzi in the city at different locations. Ranveer Singh was clicked at a dubbing studio in Bandra. As always, the actor impressed paps with his unique fashion choice. He opted for a dusty pink co-ord set and aced his look. He wore a hat and shades to highlight his attire. The 83 actor sealed his look with high ankle shoes.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was snapped after her shoot in the city. The actress was seen inside her car. In the photographs, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star looked gorgeous in white attire. She was kind enough to wave at the shutterbugs. Needless to say, Ranveer and Deepika once again won our hearts with their public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer who was last seen in 83, has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He is also looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. Whereas, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

