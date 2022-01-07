SPOTTED: Rumoured lovebirds Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh welcome the weekend with a coffee date

This evening the paparazzi spotted Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh as they stepped out in the city for a weekend coffee date. Rumours about the actors dating each other have been abuzz ever since Sharvari attended Sunny’s brother, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year. Ever since then, the actors have been papped together a couple of times in the city.

This evening, the shutterbugs papped Sunny and Sharvari in the Juhu neighbourhood in Mumbai, as they arrived for a coffee date together. Both the young actors kept it effortlessly stylish in casuals. Sunny was seen in a beige round-neck tee combined with a pair of denim pants. He wrapped up the look with a cap, white shoes, and a cross-body bag. Sharvari, on the other hand, went with the classic denim-on-denim look featuring a shirt and distressed shorts. She kept her hair open, and wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers, and a sling bag.

Both the actors kept their mouth masks on, as the paparazzi photographed them from a distance.

Take a look:

In a recent interview with India.com, Sharvari addressed the dating rumours and maintained that they are just good friends. “We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now. Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours,” Sharvari stated.

