SPOTTED: Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee & Nikki Tamboli on sets of Zee Comedy Show

The upcoming episode of Zee Comedy Show will welcome actors and Abhishek Banerjee. Host of the show, Farah Khan made it official by sharing a teaser video of the episode on her Instagram profile. The episode might also feature a guest appearance from Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli as she was also spotted on the sets of the show alongside Taapse and Abhishek. In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen rocking brown pants with cool shades as the camera captures her.

Minimalistic makeup and accessories with hair tied in a neat bun rounded off the look of the Pink star. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee made an appearance keeping it casual in an oversize printed shirt topped with a black jacket and matching trousers. Speaking of Nikki Tamboli, the TV star dazzled in a gorgeous body-hugging green dress. The backless attire was paired with bold lips and a high pony hair-do.

Take a look at the photos below:

Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Banerjee went on the show to promote their upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama movie also features Priyanshi Painyuli in a pivotal role. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the makers opted to released the film via OTT platform on October 15, 2021.

