SPOTTED: Tiger Shroff keeps it casual in black as he gives a thumbs up to paps; PICS

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule but time and again many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, on Thursday, January 13, it was actor Tiger Shroff who caught the attention of paps in the upscale locality of Bandra. The Ganapath star appeared to be busy as he was spotted conversing with someone on his mobile device.

However, he did not fail to wave and give a thumbs up to the paparazzi members. For his latest outing, Tiger Shroff kept it casual as he stepped out in a casual t-shirt. Messy hair and a fierce look on his face rounds off the actor’s picture. Amid the suspected outbreak of the Omicron virus, Tiger did not fail to follow all the COVID-19 norms. He opted for a blue mask to cover his face to protect himself from the contagious virus. Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Shradhha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He is now gearing up to feature in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the details of Tiger Shroff’s role in Heropanti 2 remains unclear. The previous poster of the movie shared by the makers was dark-themed and saw Tiger shooting a gun.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria also held a fierce look as she wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with another. Needless to say, the dark poster pledges high octane action mixed with the duo’s sizzling chemistry. Apart from this, Shroff also has Ganapath and the untitled sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all smile in this UNSEEN pic