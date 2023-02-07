EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor hopes Sridevi's 'English Vinglish creates the same magic as Mom in China'

Sridevi starrer English Vinglish is one of the most loved films. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film was released in 2012 and it also starred Adil Hussain, Sujata Kumar and Priya Anand. The film enjoyed its world premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. The audience couldn't stop praising the late actress Sridevi and her solid performance. Now, the much-loved film is slated to release in China on February 24 on Sridevi's fifth death anniversary.

Gauri Shinde's directorial debut, English Vinglish marked Sridevi's return to the big screen after 15 years. Reportedly, the film was inspired by Gauri's own mother who ran a business and wished that she knew English. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. As English Vinglish is gearing up for release in China, Pinkvilla exclusively got in touch with Boney Kapoor. Reacting to the same, Boney Kapoor said, "This would be Sri's second film to see a release in China, both unfortunately after she passed away. Mom was her first film and it did very well in China. I hope, English Vinglish creates the same magic."

Sridevi's Mom won hearts in China. The film was among the top 10 Indian grosser in China. It is the 8th highest-grossing Indian Film in China.

In a statement, Kumar Ahuja, COO of Eros International said that he is excited for the audience in China to watch Sridevi's most memorable performance. He said, "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi."

Sridevi passed away just before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak was released. She was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Meanwhile, her youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is also making her debut this year. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.