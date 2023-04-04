Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are like two happy kids hugging each other in this TB pic shared by Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The star kid who has not stepped into the glam world yet, enjoys a massive fan following already and fans love it when she posts her pictures on social media. Khushi often makes sure to share her late mother Sridevi’s pictures on her Instagram and today is one such day when she shared a lovely throwback picture of her mom and dad.

Khushi Kapoor shares throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi Kapoor has shared a picture of her lovely parents. In the picture, we can see the late actress Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor posing together. Sridevi looked beautiful as always in a black coloured hoodie. She left her hair open and adjusted her glasses on her head. Boney on the other hand wore a grey coloured hoodie and paired it with a cap. Both of them can be seen hugging each other and faced the camera with a smile.

Check out the picture:

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor seek blessings at Tirupati temple

It was only yesterday that Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Jahnvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at Tirupati temple. They were seen offering prayers at the temple. ANI took to Twitter and shared the video. After seeking blessings, Janhvi and Shikhar were seen leaving the venue while Khushi was seen walking behind.

Meanwhile, talking about her debut, The Archies, Khushi will be co-starring with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who will be debuting alongside her. The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is an adaptation of the popular international comics Archies.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati temple on his birthday; Khushi Kapoor joins