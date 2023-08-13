Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 priceless family pics of Mom actress with Boney, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. The veteran star had established her legacy in both the southern and the Hindi film industry with several renowned works like Kshana Kshanam, Sadma, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, English Vinglish, and many more. She passed away in a tragic incident on February 24, 2018, leaving the entire film fraternity as well as the public devastated. But the most affected was her family which included her husband Boney Kapoor, and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The actress would have celebrated her 60th birthday today, August 13.

On her birth anniversary, here are five priceless pictures of the late star with her lovely family.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s Venice gondola ride

Boney Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on Instagram with his wife from one of their trips to Venice. They had spent a lovely day in the city and had also ridden the traditional gondola. In the photo, they can be seen embracing while sitting in the boat and posing for the camera with big smiles on their faces. The filmmaker wrote in the caption, “We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 & spent just a few hours in the city, we had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans.” He shared this on February 24, 2022, Sridevi’s 4th death anniversary.

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for mumma Sridevi

On her mother’s death anniversary in 2022, Janhvi had also shared a sweet picture with her from her childhood. The Dhadak actress can be seen sitting on her mother’s knee as they posed together. They were also twinning in denim outfits. She had written, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor giving style goals

In the third picture, the mother and daughter can be seen posing in front of a lake during one of their vacations abroad. The photo is from January 2017 and was shared by the late actress on her account. The trio looked extremely stylish and fashionable in their winter fits.

Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor serving wedding fashion

One of the last pictures shared by the late actress on her account was with her daughter Khushi where they can be seen getting clicked in their stunning lehengas. Sridevi was in the UAE to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Sridevi’s family outing with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor

It is not a secret that Sridevi loved her family and she loved traveling around the world with them. This picture is from one of their trips and serves as a perfect family portrait of when they made some good memories together.

