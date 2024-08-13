Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor misses mom on her birth anniversary; shares childhood PIC featuring them along with Janhvi

Today, August 13, is when the Indian film industry was blessed with legendary actress Sridevi. The iconic heroine of yesteryear became the most sought-after name in the industry ever since her acting debut at the age of four. While the world today remembers her today. Her daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor also missed her mommy dearest. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a childhood picture of her, along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The Archies actress dropped an image of a photo framed at her home. The image, which is enough to take anyone down the memory lane, features both the Kapoor sisters with their mother. While Khushi Kapoor looked cute in that short pixie hair, Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor decided to have fun while the image was being clicked. The Bawaal actress continued making funny faces and that became a wonderful memory for them with their mom.



As the clock struck 12 and the date changed, Sridevi’s husband, actor-producer Boney Kapoor also took to social media and shared an edited image of his wife. The photo of the actress is probably from her 2012 comedy-drama film, English Vinglish. Sharing the image of his loving wife, he penned, “Happy birthday my Jaan.”



Soon after, Murder Mubarak actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is the brother of Boney and the brother-in-law of Sridevi, took to the comments section to shower love on his post. He was joined by several users who remembered the Mr. India actress on her birth anniversary.

A user penned, “Happy birthday to you Dear Shri Devi,” while another wrote, “Happy birthday mam miss u so much.” A third commented, “She will always be the best,” while a fourth opined, “lowing tributes to India's first female superstar.” “Happy birthday hawa hawai we miss you,” wrote another.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire to become a great actress. The Dhadak actress told us, “I think it just comes from I want to grow. I want to be a good actress. I want to reach the top of my field. I want to move audiences with my acting and movies, want them to laugh, cry.”

Further on, she recalled how her mom Sridevi inspired her to connect with the audience. “From a very early age, I saw the effect that mom's work had on people,” she continued adding that she even once asked her mother why everyone was crazy about her even though she was not a doctor, soldier, politician, or doing any work that would make them emotionally connect with her.

To this, the later actress replied, “Yeah, I am making them feel like I understand them, maybe escape their life and show them what a larger-than-life emotion is. I am making them laugh, entertaining them, dancing.” This is when Janhvi realized that there is a connection that is irreplaceable and hence, she would also want to connect with people the way her mom did. “That's the aspiration,” the Ulajh actress stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1, alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan, followed by Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As for Khushi, she will be next seen in her upcoming movie, Naadaniyaan.

