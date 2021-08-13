Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor shares a throwback PIC of her mother; Says ‘Miss you everyday’

Late actress is no more but people still remember her as one of the finest actresses. Her tragic death was a shock for the nation. Today is her birth anniversary and her children Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have shared old pictures as they remember their mother. Both were very attached to her and it is not easy to live without mothers. Parents are so important in any kid’s life. However, Khushi shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories.

In the pictures, we can see Boney Kapoor and Sridevi from the back. They are walking with hands on each other’s necks. She has also written, “Miss you everyday.’ Earlier in the day, actress Janhvi Kapoor also posted a note in her memory on Instagram. She also shared an old picture of herself with the late actress and wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” She also added red heart emojis.

To note, the actress died in Dubai in 2018 while attending a family wedding. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

It is reported that Khushi will soon be making her Bollywood debut but other details are kept under wrap. Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018's Dhada and then appeared in director Zoya Akhtar's anthology Ghost Stories. She was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi. Her next film is lined up Good Luck Jerry. The shooting has been completed.

