Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Remembering actress' iconic dialogues over the years that stood the test of time

Sridevi is often termed as the first female superstar of India and has rightly lived up to that name. Today, on her 57th birth anniversary, we decided to take a look at some of her dialogues which have been a lesson in disguise.

It has been two years since Hindi film industry's iconic actress Sridevi passed away, but the actress' loss has left a void like no other. While there won't be another Sridevi in years or decades to come, the actress is widely celebrated by millions of her fans on social media. That is why it came as no surprise when Sridevi was trending on Twitter on early Thursday morning.

Sridevi is often termed as the first female superstar of India and has rightly lived up to that name. The 'Lamhe' actress not only captivated audiences with her beauty on the celluloid, but her dance and expressions were celebrated widely. Her sudden demise sent shock waves across India and even more because the actress was just starting out to make her comeback on the big screen.

A year before she passed away, the actress played the lead role in 'Mom' and it was refreshing to see Sridevi, who has not played negative roles too often, experiment with something new. Before Mom, Sridevi starred in English Vinglish which marked her return onscreen after a 15-year-long hiatus.

While she has been applauded for her acting, dance and style, the actress' memorable dialogues have often not found centre stage. Today, on Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, we decided to take a look at some of her dialogues which have in turn been a lesson in disguise.

On Taking the Right Path (Sone Pe Suhaaga, 1990)

(Credit:IMDB)

Har insaan apne karmon se pehchana jaata hai; apne baap ke karmon se nahi

On The Unpredictability of Life (Chandni, 1989)

Jeevan ke kis modh pe, kab koi mil jaaye; kaun keh sakta hai

On The Importance of Self Worth (English Vinglish, 2012)

When you don't like yourself... you tend to dislike everything connected to you. When you learn to love yourself... then the same old life... starts looking new... starts looking nice. Thank you... for teaching me... how to love myself!

On Gender Roles (English Vinglish, 2012)

Mard khana banaye toh kala hai ... aurat banaye toh uska farz hai

On Greed (Chandramukhi, 1993)

(Credit: Quora)

Insaan daulat k liye apno ka khoon bhi baha deta hai

On Making Wise Decisions (Mom, 2017)

Galat aur bahut galat mein se chunna ho to aap kya chunenge?

On Being Mindful (Army, 1996)

(Credit: Facebook)

Lohe Ke Darwaze Taqat Se Tootte Na Tootte; Akal Se Khule Zaroor Ja Sakte Hai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×