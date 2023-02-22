Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s old PIC from Mr India event leaves fans nostalgic: ‘Can we see a sequel?’

Legendary actress Sridevi ’s death on 24 th February, 2018, was a massive loss to her family, fans, and the Indian cinema. Ahead of her 5 th death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor, and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembered her by sharing emotional posts and pictures of precious memories with her. Now, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has also remembered the late actress, and he dropped a monochrome throwback picture from an event of his 1987 film Mr India . Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri, and was jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor.

Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter account to post the throwback picture from the Mr India event.The black-and-white picture shows Sridevi in the centre, wearing a shimmery outfit. Anil Kapoor posed on one side of her, while Shekhar Kapur is seen on the other side, holding a mic. Anil Kapoor is seen in a t-shirt, layered with a jacket, and trousers, while Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik are also seen in the picture. Sharing the snap, Shekhar Kapur wrote, “The silver jubilee celebrations.. throwback pic of Mr India." The picture left fans nostalgic! Take a look.

While many fans missed Amrish Puri in the picture, others demanded a sequel of Mr India. “This movie must have a sequel,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Can we see sequel @AnilKapoor @BoneyKapoor? But with new actors and Director. Anil sir must be in strong role. What’s your thoughts?” A third comment read, “What a great film! One for the ages... Also not able to see Mr. India,” while another Twitter user wrote, “Mogambo Saab is missing.”

Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother Sridevi ahead of her 5th death anniversary

Meanwhile, yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a throwback picture of her talking to her mom Sharing the photograph, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”