Sridevi-Boney Kapoor Anniversary: First meeting to simple wedding; Power couple’s powerful love story

The tinselvile has given us several power couples both on and off the screen over the years who have won hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Amid this, some real life celeb couples never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. From Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, etc, these power couples have redefined love times and again. Among these couples is a couple that is known for their beautiful love story which we can never get enough of. We are talking about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Boney and Sridevi’s love affair had been the talk of the town forever. After all, Sridevi, who was touted to be India’s first female, found love in producer Boney Kapoor who was already married to Mona Kapoor. Although their love affair got everyone brimming with an opinion, it was their undying love for each other that conquered every obstacle. Interestingly, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s love story had several phases. And today on their wedding anniversary, here’s a look at the couple’s love story.

Love at first sight

Not many people are aware of the fact that it was love at first sight for Boney Kapoor who was smitten by Sridevi after he saw her for the first time on screen in the late '70s. “When I saw one of her Tamil films, I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film,” Boney was quoted saying at India Today Woman Summit 2013.

First meeting

Boney was adamant to sign Sridevi for Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India and met her on the sets of the film. Recalling their meeting, the filmmaker called it a dream come true moment and said that Sridevi’s broken Hindi and English won his heart. In fact, this made him more curious about her.

Head over heels in love

Boney admitted that he was head over heels in love with Sridevi and was getting more and more affected by her. In fact, the filmmaker went the extra mile to pamper Sridevi by getting her the best make-up room, best costumes, and more. He had even followed Sridevi to Switzerland where she was shooting for Chandni back then. Boney admitted that he wanted to make Sridevi realize that he’ll always be there for her.

Things fell in place

Gradually, Sridevi noticed Boney’s effort and even developed feelings for him. “She saw that this man is too persistent and perhaps realized that I was sincere and not looking for a fling,” Boney was quoted saying. He even stood like a rock for Sridevi after she lost her father. In one of her interviews, Sridevi had stated that the more she got to know about Boney, the more she fell in love with him.

A Simple marriage

Although their love affair raised a lot of eyes, Boney and Sridevi’s love triumphed in the end and they tied the knot on June 2, 1996. They had opted for a simple wedding and enjoyed a beautiful married life of over two decades. They even had two daughters together - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

