Sridevi & Boney Kapoor Anniversary: When producer revealed how their love blossomed: She had an impact on me

Late actress Sridevi's love story with husband Boney Kapoor is among the most romantic tales in showbiz. On their wedding anniversary, here's a look back at how the producer went all out to woo his ladylove and triumphed in the end.

Among the couples in showbiz who managed to stay in limelight, late actress and producer Boney Kapoor were quite a rage. It was evident from every time they used to step out together back in the day that the producer was head over heels in love with his wife Sridevi. With a companionship of over 2 decades, there wasn't a thing that the producer did not do for his wife. However, their marital bliss was cut short cruelly by fate as the actress passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

Nevertheless, their love story remains eternal and Boney Kapoor has continued to remember her on every occasion. Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, we look back at how their love blossomed and what made the producer fall in love completely with one of the top actresses of that era. Back in 2013, at India Today Woman Summit, Boney had narrated how his and Sridevi's love story began in quite a detail and left everyone intrigued. He had shared how he loved sharing his and Sridevi's love story with the world.

The first glimpse and its impact

As he began, Boney revealed that he had first seen Sridevi in a Tamil film back in the 70s and that 'did it for him'. He was completely smitten by her charisma on the big screen. He said, "It happened the first time I saw her on screen, this was probably in the late 70s, when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film." Post this, he was on a crusade to cast Sridevi in a film backed by him and this landed him in Chennai at the star's house. However, the producer learned back then that the actress was away in Singapore for a shoot. Despite all of it, he could not shake her out of his head. He said, "I could not get her out of my mind."

Boney’s dream to cast Sridevi in a film

While he was still waiting to cast Sridevi in his film, Boney saw her work in Solva Sawan and once again, was left in the 'impact' of her performance. He said, "Solva Sawan is not a glamorous film, but somehow, she had some kind of impact on me which is hard to describe. She was on my mind all the time." He further shared that the first opportunity he got to sign her for Mr. India, he went to meet her and spoke to her. He called meeting Sridevi a 'dream come true.' Recalling the meeting, Boney said, "She is an introvert and doesn't communicate very easily with strangers, and I was a stranger then. The few words that she spoke in broken Hindi and broken English, they touched me and moved me, and I got more curious to know her."

Post this, Boney had to meet up with Sridevi's mother to sign her for his film as back in the days, she used to handle her professional engagements. Recalling the meeting with Sridevi's mother, Boney revealed back at the summit that her mother had quoted a figure of Rs 10 Lakh to be signed on for the film. He also shared that Sridevi was among the highest-paid female actors of that time and hence, her mother asked for the high price. Countering what Sridevi's mother quoted, the producer went on to reveal that he was willing to sign her for an amount of Rs 11 Lakh. He said, "She (Sridevi's mother) thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that's how I got close to her mother."

How Boney went all out to woo Sridevi

Once Sridevi was on board for Mr. India, the producer shared that he went all out to impress her and win her over. He revealed how he would ensure that she was the most comfortable on the set, had the best costumes, best makeup room, and more. Further, he went on to share that every time he met her, she left a deeper impact on him, and despite him being married back then, he went on to confess to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi. Boney said, "I was married then. In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I'm in love with her. I couldn't hold myself back."

After this admission of being in love with Sridevi, Boney could not hold back and followed the actress to Switzerland where she was filming for Chandni. While he made an excuse for being present in Switzerland, he knew his real reason for the gorgeous star, Sridevi. He revealed that he wanted Sridevi to know that no matter what happens in life, he will always be there for her.

Sridevi acknowledging his feelings

Seeing all the love, the actress also began developing affection for him. He said, "She saw that this man is too persistent and perhaps realized that I was sincere and not looking for a fling. Somehow, things fell in place. What really made the difference was the kind of care and concern I showed towards her family when she lost her father." And rest they say is history for Boney and Sridevi. The couple tied the knot on June 2, 1996, and began their marital bliss.

Sridevi and Boney raised two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and who also were witnesses to their love story and often relive the same via memorable photos of their parents. While this sums up how the beautiful love story began between one of the top actresses of her time and the producer, the tale ended tragically when the actress left for her heavenly abode in February 2018. Since then, Boney relives his love story via their photos, and even their daughters Khushi and Janhvi often share snippets of their much-in-love parents from the good old days on social media.

Credits :India Today Woman Summit 2013

