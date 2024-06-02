Sridevi-Boney Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: What came in filmmaker's mind when he saw late actress for the first time?

Sridevi was a talented and veteran actor in the Indian film industry. She was often discrete about her personal life and her relationship with producer Boney Kapoor. After being in love for a while, the couple got married on June 2, 1996.

As we celebrate the bond of the celebrity couple today, we take a look at how their love bloomed and ended up them being parents of two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Read on!

When Boney Kapoor spoke about his love affair with Sridevi

Today, June 2, Boney Kapoor marks his wedding anniversary with his late wife, actress Sridevi. While conversing with the audience at the India Today Woman Summit, back in 2013, the Indian film producer shared that the first time he saw the Mom actress on screen in one of her Tamil films, he had this undying urge to cast her in one of his films.

He was so determined that he flew to her home in Chennai but in vain as she was shooting in Singapore. He was again smitten by her when he saw her in the film Solva Sawan. “Solva Sawan is not a glamorous film, but somehow, she had some kind of impact on me which is hard to describe. She was on my mind all the time,” Boney expressed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When Shekhar Kapur's Mr. India came to him, he went to meet Sridevi on her set. “When I met her, it was almost like a dream come true. You know, she is an introvert and doesn't communicate very easily with strangers, and I was a stranger at that point in time. The few words that she spoke in broken Hindi and broken English, they touched me and moved me, and I got more curious to know her,” he stated.

Boney Kapoor flew to Switzerland to be Sridevi

In the bid to cast her in his film, he impressed her mother by offering more than what she had quoted for the film. “She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that's how I got close to her mother,” the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor opined.

Her dream finally came true and Sri was finally a part of his films. To make her feel pampered and comfortable, Kapoor went the extra mile. According to him, the more he met her, she “started getting more and more affected by her.” Even though he was married to Mona Shourie at that time, he decided to tell his then-wife about his increasing affection towards the Judaai actress.

“I was married then. In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I'm in love with her. I couldn't hold myself back,” he recalled adding that he made an excuse to fly to Switzerland just to be with Sridevi when she was shooting for Chandni.

Noticing his affection and dedication towards her, the actress eventually realized that his intentions were serious and he was not looking for a fling. He even stood by Sridevi and her family like a rock when her father passed away. Eventually, everything fell into place and the couple tied the knot on June 2, 1996, in Shirdi.

While Boney has two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor with his first wife, Sridevi and he are parents to actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor recalls sneaking into parents Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s room at night to check if they were breathing