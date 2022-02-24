Sridevi Death Anniversary: Boney Kapoor deeply misses his wife, keeps her memory alive on Insta with PICS

Bollywood’s first superstar Sridevi needs no introduction. Her expressions, acting prowess, and dancing skills were a hit among her fans and she ruled Bollywood for the longest time. Hence, it was heartbreaking and shocking for her fans when the news of her death came to light on February 24, 2018. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai which led to her death. This year marks the fourth death anniversary of the Mr. India actress and today, we are remembering her.

As we all know, Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor made his debut on Instagram last year, and ever since then, he has been sharing some rare, unseen pictures of his late wife and it won't be wrong in saying that he has turned his Instagram into a memorable photo album for his wife Sridevi. From their first picture to vacation photos to archives from their movie’s premiere, Boney Kapoor has shared it all on his social media while remembering his ladylove. Indeed, he is keeping Sridevi’s memory alive.

Today, we are digging into Boney Kapoor’s social media to look at some of the memories of Sridevi:

Firsts are always special: Here’s to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s 1st photo together

When Boney Kapoor shared a warm hug with his ‘heart’

Vacations with mains are important: Some archives from Boney-Sridevi’s Alaska trip in 1998

When Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi and he have sweet tooth & he has no control over it with this PIC

An unseen photo from the English Vinglish premiere in Tokyo

A rare, unseen photo when Sridevi wrote Boney with vermillion on her back during Durga Puja in Lucknow in 2012

A picture-perfect family: Photo of Boney, Sridevi, and little Janhvi at Niagra Falls in 1998

When Boney Kapoor shared a ‘memory’ featuring legendaries Lata Mangeshkar and Sridevi

You will always remain in our hearts, beloved Sridevi Ji!

