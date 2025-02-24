Sridevi Death Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor admits missing her mother during big screen debut; ‘My mom gave her all…’

It’s been seven years since Sridevi, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, passed away. On her death anniversary on February 24, 2025. In a recent interview, her younger daughter, actor Khushi Kapoor admitted missing her late mother during her big screen debut and also shared, "My mom gave her all to acting, starting when she was barely four."

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Khushi Kapoor expressed that her mother had dedicated herself entirely to acting, beginning her career at the young age of four. The 24-year-old further mentioned that both she and her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, take immense pride in their mother’s legacy, emphasizing that she will always hold a significant place in their lives.

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her big-screen debut with Loveyapa, revealed that she deeply missed her mother when she saw herself on the big screen for the first time.

Speaking about frequent comparisons to Sridevi, she stated that she could never be like her mother, even in a hundred years, as Sridevi was one of a kind, belonging to a unique league of artists rarely seen today.

Sharing her most vivid memory of her mother, Khushi says, “I remember accompanying her to New York for English Vinglish (2012). She had to perform a dance sequence in a chiffon saree, and she was shivering because of the cold, but she completed the scene to perfection. She simply adored her craft.”

Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses, left behind a remarkable legacy with her versatile performances. Known for classics like Chandni, Mr. India, Lamhe, ChaalBaaz, and Sadma, she captivated audiences with her grace and talent.

Her last full-fledged film, Mom (2017), showcased her in a powerful role, earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously. She also made a brief appearance in Zero (2018), which was released after her passing.

Sridevi’s contributions to Indian cinema continue to be celebrated, cementing her status as one of Bollywood’s most legendary and beloved stars.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and big screen debut with Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. Up next, she will be seen with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan. The movie will releease on Netflix on March 7, 2025.