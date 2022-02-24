Sridevi Death Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor walks down memory lane as she remembers her mother; PIC

February 24 marks the death anniversary of iconic Sridevi and it’s been four long years since she breathed her last. She was the first female superstar of Bollywood and ruled the industry for the longest time. Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018 and the heartbreaking news left the nation in shock. She is survived by her husband and producer Boney Kapoor and two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Today, her younger daughter Khushi walked down memory lane as she remembered her late mother.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Khushi posted an unseen picture with her mother Sridevi from her childhood days. In the photograph, little Khushi was seen sitting on her mom’s lap and smiling. The mother-daughter looked adorable together in the precious picture. Khushi did not write any caption with the photograph and instead added a white heart emoticon as a tribute to her mother. To note, Khushi and Sridevi shared an amazing bond, and time and again, she posts her mother’s picture on social media to keep her memory alive.

Take a look at Khushi’s Instagram story:

Speaking about Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood career, she will soon make her dream debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The movie also stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. A few days back the trio was seen outside a dance class in Khar. However, it is not sure if the preparations for the movie have already begun or not.

For the unversed, Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor has already made a mark for herself in the entertainment industry. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

