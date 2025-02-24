Sridevi Death Anniversary: When Janhvi Kapoor revealed her mom wanted to choose her husband; ‘I love very easily’

Sridevi remains a beloved icon, remembered for her unforgettable roles, iconic dance numbers, and timeless songs. On her 7th death anniversary, her legacy lives on. Reflecting on their bond, Janhvi Kapoor once shared that her mother didn’t trust her judgment in love, believing she loved too easily and would have preferred to choose a partner for her.

In a 2019 interview with Brides Today, Janhvi Kapoor reflected on her bond with her mother. When asked about wedding conversations they shared, she revealed, "She would say that she doesn’t trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me because I love very easily."

Sridevi, hailed as one of Bollywood’s most legendary actresses, delivered iconic performances in films such as Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, and Khuda Gawah, leaving an enduring legacy across various Indian languages. After a 15-year hiatus, she made a highly acclaimed comeback with English Vinglish in 2012, showcasing her timeless charm and acting prowess. Her final film, Mom (2017), further cemented her reputation as a versatile and powerful performer.

In 1996, the later actress married renowned film producer Boney Kapoor, and together they had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Tragically, in 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai, Sridevi’s life was cut short under heartbreaking circumstances. Initially, it was reported that she had suffered a cardiac arrest; however, after further investigation, the cause of death was confirmed as ‘accidental drowning’, with water found in her lungs.

Her untimely passing on February 24, 2018, sent shockwaves through the film industry and left her fans devastated. Tributes poured in from across the world, with co-stars, admirers, and prominent figures in cinema remembering her not just as a legendary actress but also as a beloved icon whose influence transcended generations.

