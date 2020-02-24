Sridevi DID NOT want Mr India to be remade or have a sequel; Deets Inside

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr. India has been creating abuzz since reports of its remake Mr. India 2 was made. Amid the ongoing confusion and controversy, a report that Sridevi did not want a sequel has been revealed.

The entire nation was in shock when they heard the news of veteran actress 's death. The actress bid adieu to the world on 24th February 2018. Her death was considered to be a deep loss for the Bollywood film industry. Her family was completely shattered post her untimely demise. Recently, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr. India has been creating abuzz since reports of its remake Mr. India 2 was made. Amid the ongoing confusion and controversy around a possible Mr. India sequel, a report that Sridevi did not want a sequel or recreation of her 1983 film has come out in open.

According to a report by the Asian Age, they said that Sridevi did not think that Mr. India can be remade or turned into a sequel. Such a film just happens. When the cast was working on it, they never thought it would turn out to be such an influential film. Even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and Sridevi's character of the talkative journalist. Everything just came together. Such a happy situation is impossible to repeat. The news of Mr. India spread wide after director Ali Abbas Zafar made an announcement on twitter and tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

After Ali Abbas' tweet, original director Shekhar Kapur claimed rights for the film. Even Anil Kapoor's daughter actress did not seem happy with this decision and called the Ek Tha Tiger director's announcement about Mr. India 2 'disrespectful' and 'underhanded'. But later she clarified in a tweet saying that Anil Kapoor did have a word with Boney Kapoor who was the producer and the sole holder of the rights to Mr. India.

