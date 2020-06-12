Sridevi holding onto baby Janhvi Kapoor in this rare childhood photo with Boney Kapoor is pure gold

Sridevi was among the extremely popular actresses in Bollywood and is considered to be a legend. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Janhvi Kapoor with the late legend and her father Boney Kapoor that is a sweet glimpse of her childhood.

If there is one star who continues to remain legendary in Bollywood due to the work she has done, it is . The late legendary star remains among the most loved actresses among fans and her demise had left everyone in a state of grief. Sridevi was extremely close to her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and and was excited about the former’s debut in Bollywood. Janhvi often shares adorable throwback photos of her mom and reminisces her in her interviews as well.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Janhvi with her mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor that is bound to give you a glimpse of her closeness with her mother. In a rare childhood photo, Janhvi can be seen as a little baby girl who is cuddled up in her mom’s arms. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen clad in a blue denim frock with matching shoes while Sridevi is seen holding her lovingly in her arms. Sridevi and baby Janhvi can be seen posing with Boney in the old photo.

Seeing the adorable childhood photo of Janhvi with her late mom, we get a glimpse of her childhood and how much her mother doted on her. When Sridevi passed away just months before Janhvi’s debut in Bollywood, the Gen-Y star was heartbroken. However, she managed to handle herself and her sister along with dad Boney Kapoor with the help of her siblings and Anshula Kapoor.

Here is the rare childhood photo of Janhvi with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi shared how amid the lockdown, she realised that her dad Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor depend on her post her mom’s demise. Janhvi also shared that she wishes to recreate her mom’s songs from Chandni and Mr India someday. She also shared that she considers herself to be ‘too childish’ to be the lady of the house post her mom’s demise.

