Sridevi holds onto baby Janhvi Kapoor at Niagara falls in a precious throwback pic with Boney Kapoor

It’s been around four years since Sridevi had breathed her last and her presence is still missed by her loved ones and fans. In fact, her husband Boney Kapoor had also stated that not a moment passed when he didn’t miss the late actress. The ace filmmaker, who is quite active on social media, is often seen treating fans with beautiful throwback pics of Sridevi which leave fans nostalgic and often make them miss her a little more. And today, Boney once again took the social media by a storm as he shared yet another throwback pic.