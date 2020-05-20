Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor twinning & winning in Kimonos in a throwback photo is pure gold

A throwback photo of Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor is doing rounds on social media in which they can be seen donning Kimonos. The adorable family picture was complete with Boney Kapoor and it is the best thing on the internet today.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently at home with her sister and dad Boney Kapoor amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Often, Janhvi takes a trip down memory lane and shares throwback photos with her mom and late legendary actress . Her throwback photos with Sridevi are a treat for fans and they love seeing them on social media. However, amid the lockdown, several fan clubs of the actress have been digging out old photos of Khushi, Janhvi and Sridevi and the recent one deserves all your attention.

In a throwback photo that is doing rounds, we can see Janhvi, Khushi and late Sridevi dressed in traditional Kimonos. Janhvi can be seen clad in a pale grey floral Kimono while Sridevi is seen dressed in a dark green Kimono. On the other hand, Khushi is seen clad in a yellow Kimono and is hugging her dad Boney Kapoor. Boney seems to be clad in casuals while posing with his daughters and wife in a throwback photo from their trips.

The adorable photo is winning the internet and fans can’t get enough of Janhvi, Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor’s old photos. Every time an unseen photo of the trio surfaces the internet, it leaves fans in awe.

Check out Janhvi, Khushi and Sridevi’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 lockdown, a house help of Boney Kapoor was tested positive with the virus. He has been quarantined by the BMC and the producer shared a statement clarifying that he, Janhvi and Khushi and other staff members are safe. Janhvi also shared her father’s statement on social media and urged people to stay at home amid the lockdown. On the work front, Janhvi has a couple of films lined up like Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

