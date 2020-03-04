Sridevi Prayer Meet: Janhvi Kapoor shares endearing photos from Chennai; Writes ‘Wish you were here’

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share photos from her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi’s prayer meet in Chennai. In her emotional one liner, Janhvi wished her mom was present with her. Check out the photos.

Last evening, we saw Janhvi Kapoor leaving for Chennai for a prayer meeting that was held there for her late mom and legendary actress . Earlier during the day, Boney Kapoor also left for Chennai where the small pooja was to be held among Sridevi’s close friends and relatives. It has been a little over 2 years since the legendary star left for her heavenly abode and many times, we have seen Janhvi, sister Khushi and Boney remembering Sridevi very fondly.

Recently, on her second death anniversary too, several members of the Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor penned heartfelt notes for her late actress who passed away back in 2018 due to accidental drowning in Dubai. On Wednesday, Janhvi shared photos from the prayer meeting that was held in Chennai. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a vibrant purple saree with a golden blouse. With close ones all around her, Janhvi looked happy.

However, her emotional and one-liner caption gave her inner feelings away. She wrote, “Wish u were here.” Several fans commented on Janhvi’s photos and missed the late legendary star who passed away back in 2018. At the prayer meet for Sridevi, South superstar Ajith was also present. A video of the south superstar leaving Boney Kapoor’s Chennai house is doing rounds on social media. As per the Hindi calendar, Sridevi’s death anniversary falls on March 4 and hence, a small puja was held at Boney Kapoor’s house in Chennai to remember the legendary star.

Earlier, photos of Janhvi standing at the gate of her Chennai house with a puja thali surfaced on social media. The media was kept away from the prayer meeting. Only Sridevi’s close relatives and immediate family members Janhvi and Boney were a part of the small puja. Ajith arrived for a brief moment and then left after greeting Boney Kapoor.

