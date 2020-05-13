Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is a diva in the making and THESE photos are proof

Khushi Kapoor, who happens to be Sridevi’s younger daughter, often makes the heads turn with her style statements every time she steps out.

has been one of the legendary actresses in the industry and her untimely demise has created an irrevocable void in the industry. And while we miss the senior actress’ presence, her legacy is being carried forward by her beautiful daughters Janhvi Kapoor and . In fact, while Janhvi has already created a mark for herself in the industry post her debut with Dhadak, Khushi Kapoor has also emerged as a diva in the making and never fails to leave a mark with her style statements.

Interestingly, Khushi, who is just 19 years old, has come a long way when it comes to being a fashionista. From being a regular child with braces to being a lady with a panache, Khushi’s transformation is quite impressive and she can give the leading ladies a run for their money. In fact, there has been a buzz that the young starlet will be making her way into the showbiz world post completing her education. And while we are still waiting for the big announcement, here’s a look at Khushi Kapoor’s spectacular transformation that will leave your awestruck.

Khushi looks like a munchkin in her baby pink dress

Sridevi had treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture wherein she was seen holding little Khushi in her arms while the latter was merely a year old. It was a candid shot and Khushi looked adorable in her baby pink coloured dress and a matching hairband.

Khushi has a contagious smile and we love it

The young lady has got her confidence and swag her mother and she makes sure to leave us awestruck with her charm. In this picture from her teenage days, Khushi looked cute in her white printed t-shirt and tiger print shorts. Her wavy hair and braces also added to the beauty of the pic.

Khushi looks unrecognisable as a teen

We got our hands on another throwback picture wherein Khushi was seen posing with sister Janhvi Kapoor. This picture was clicked way before Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut. Dressed in a red dress and grey shrug, Khushi looked quite unrecognisable in the picture.

She has inherited her panache from her mommy

Certain thing like grace only comes with age and Khushi Kapoor is proof of this. From being a normal teenager, Khushi emerged as a starlet with time and her panache speak volumes about the fact that certain things are always inherited as she did it from mommy Sridevi.

Khushi hold the knack of nailing any look

The young lady is not just known for her style statements but she also aces the art of winning hearts with every look she dons be it the gym look, nerdy student look or the red carpet look.

She can make the young actresses have a run for their money

From her stunning looks to her fashion choices and her panache, everything about Khushi Kapoor drops hints that Sridevi’s younger princess is a diva in the making and can be a tough competition to the young actresses in Bollywood.

