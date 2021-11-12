From Sridevi to Shilpa Shetty: Stars who grooved over Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor’s 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' song

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2015. The romantic family drama was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and it marked the filmmaker’s collaboration with Salman after 15 years. The movie came with a great ensemble of cast, including Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher. It was released three days after Diwali and went on to make a lifetime collection of Rs 194.3 crore.

Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial garnered much love and appreciation from everyone. Salman and Sonam’s chemistry in the film grabbed eyeballs. Interestingly, the Sultan star essayed the role of Prem once again in the film and this was the fourteenth movie where Salman’s character was named Prem. What made the film extra special was the title song "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" went viral among fans. The craziness even spread among Bollywood stars and several of them including Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Richa Chadda, Arbaaz Khan grooved over the famous song and shared the video on social media handles. As the movie clocks 6 years today, we bring you a list of stars who nailed their moves over the title song.

Shilpa Shetty and Sridevi

Back in 2015, Shilpa Shetty and late actress Sridevi, during the Karwa Chauth party at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's residence, performed to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' title track. Shilpa was quick to take to her Instagram handle to sideos of her performances with Sridevi and other guests.

Richa Chadha Actress Richa Chadha and choreographer Shabina Khan also grooved over the song.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez also took the challenge and guess what, her cat too joined and pulled off the killer moves.

Arbaaz Khan

Even Arbaaz Khan took the challenge to the next level with his ex sister-in-law Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Helen and Waheeda Rehman

The two legendary actresses also shook a leg on the song and won everyone's hearts. Salman Khan had shared the video on his social media handle and captioned it, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo performed by the 2 most beautiful women.” Even Sonam shared it and wrote,“I have tears in my eyes!! Thank you for @beingsalmankhan you're amazing! Helen Aunty and Waheeda ma'am I love you to the moon and back!!!!”