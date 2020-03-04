Sridevi smiles for the camera in THIS rare photo and looks ethereal in red attire; Check it out

Sridevi looks ethereal in red attire and henna on her hands in the old photo shared by Mehendi artist Veena Nagda.

's sudden demise came as a loss for the entire Indian cinema. It was not just Bollywood but also the South film industry that the actress left her mark on. A true performer, Sridevi portrayed many different types of roles in her films. Films like Nagina, Lamhe, Chandni, Judai, English Vinglish, Mom are some such examples of the same. Unfortunately, the last that performance of the actress that we saw on the celluloid was 2017 film Mom and none can disagree with the fact that Sridevi's departure has left a void in the industry.

Besides her great acting, Sridevi is also known for her grace and good looks. The actress was exceedingly charming and beautiful. While its been two years since Sridevi left us, people still speak of her beauty. Recently, acclaimed celebrity Mehandi artist Veena Nagda shared a rare picture of Sridevi from Maheep Kapoor's wedding and the actress looks out of the world gorgeous in the throwback snap.

Check it out:

Dressed in red traditional outfit, Sridevi's glow, if not more, it matches up to the glow of the bride. Sridevi is seen in a beautiful salwar kameez featuring golden detailing. She has also put on a gold necklace and earrings. Looking nothing less than a daydream, Sridevi is an epitome of beauty as she smiles for the camera with henna on her hand. Veena Nagda has earlier too shared unmissable pictures of Sridevi.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor RECALLS Sridevi wasn’t considered as conventional heroine; Says ‘Need to normalise female leads’

Credits :Instagram

Read More